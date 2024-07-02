Beloved BC broadcaster Rick Cluff dies after a battle with cancer

Vancouver radio broadcaster Rick Cluff has died after a battle with cancer, and tributes are pouring in for the veteran journalist.

For years, he hosted The Early Edition on CBC radio from the downtown Vancouver studio, joining the team after a two-decade career as a sports journalist.

He died shortly after celebrating his 74th birthday, CBC said of its former host.

“He truly got joy from elevating and coaching others to find their path to success as journalists,” Shiral Tobin, CBC Vancouver’s journalism and programming director, said in an article about Cluff.

“He mentored many people who came through the program, often quietly and privately, yet always in a meaningful and genuine way.”

Fred Lee, who went on the program every Monday morning, shared a photo of Cluff on social media, calling him one in a million.

“Thank you Ricky for your patience, mentorship and most importantly, your friendship. I will forever cherish our time on and off the air,” Lee said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Lee (@fredabouttown)

Former CBC journalist Tina Lovgreen characterized her reaction to Cluff’s passing as “heartbroken beyond measure.”

“Rick was a legendary broadcaster and an even more incredible human. I will never forget his kindness, his voice, and how hard he championed for everyone in the newsroom,” she said.

Heartbroken beyond measure. Rick was a legendary broadcaster and an even more incredible human. I will never forget his kindness, his voice, and how hard he championed for everyone in the newsroom. Even after he retired, and I had first started anchoring the news, he would be… — Tina Lovgreen (@tinalovgreen) July 2, 2024

“Rick left us far too soon,” former CBC journalist Laura Palmer said.

Farewell to my old friend and colleague Rick Cluff. A legendary broadcaster and an even more impressive human, Rick left us far too soon today. Sending so much love to everyone out there in radioland mourning this giant loss today. 📻 💔 pic.twitter.com/e6J01tFbev — Laura Palmer🎧 Island Crime 🔎 (@palmerla) July 2, 2024

“May his memory be a blessing,” fellow CBC host Dr. Brian Goldman said.

I loved speaking with Rick Cluff when he hosted the morning show in Vancouver. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/fZy3qRsPhw — Dr. Brian Goldman (@NightShiftMD) July 2, 2024

Cluff retired from CBC in 2017. Stephen Quinn now hosts The Early Edition.