NewsMedia

Beloved BC broadcaster Rick Cluff dies after a battle with cancer

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jul 2 2024, 10:39 pm
Beloved BC broadcaster Rick Cluff dies after a battle with cancer
Rick Cluff/LinkedIn | Margarita Young/Shutterstock

Vancouver radio broadcaster Rick Cluff has died after a battle with cancer, and tributes are pouring in for the veteran journalist.

For years, he hosted The Early Edition on CBC radio from the downtown Vancouver studio, joining the team after a two-decade career as a sports journalist.

He died shortly after celebrating his 74th birthday, CBC said of its former host.

“He truly got joy from elevating and coaching others to find their path to success as journalists,” Shiral Tobin, CBC Vancouver’s journalism and programming director, said in an article about Cluff.

“He mentored many people who came through the program, often quietly and privately, yet always in a meaningful and genuine way.”

Fred Lee, who went on the program every Monday morning, shared a photo of Cluff on social media, calling him one in a million.

“Thank you Ricky for your patience, mentorship and most importantly, your friendship. I will forever cherish our time on and off the air,” Lee said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fred Lee (@fredabouttown)

Former CBC journalist Tina Lovgreen characterized her reaction to Cluff’s passing as “heartbroken beyond measure.”

“Rick was a legendary broadcaster and an even more incredible human. I will never forget his kindness, his voice, and how hard he championed for everyone in the newsroom,” she said.

“Rick left us far too soon,” former CBC journalist Laura Palmer said.

“May his memory be a blessing,” fellow CBC host Dr. Brian Goldman said.

Cluff retired from CBC in 2017. Stephen Quinn now hosts The Early Edition. 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Media
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop