Legendary CBC broadcaster Scott Russell retiring after Olympics

One of Canada’s most iconic voices for the Olympics is calling it a career soon.

Today, CBC’s Scott Russell announced that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be his swan song in broadcasting, after nearly 40 years of being on the country’s flagship network.

“CBC Sports has been home for my entire career in broadcasting. The places I’ve been, the friendships I’ve made, and the sport I’ve witnessed, leave me with a lifetime of memories. On top of that, I’ve been fortunate to work with the best people in the business,” said Russell in a statement. “It’s time for the next chapter, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Russell will host the afternoon show Bell Paris Prime from July 26 to August 11, and assist with coverage of the 2024 Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, which will mark the end of his historic career.

The longtime broadcaster began with CBC in 1985 in Charlottetown, PEI, and has since covered 16 Olympics, six Pan Am Games, six Commonwealth Games, two FIFA World Cups and a pair of Women’s World Cups.

But while he won’t be on the air much longer, he’s not entirely retiring from the workforce, as he’s already got his post-CBC gig lined up to begin this fall.

Russell added that he’ll be taking on a new role as Chancellor of Nipissing University in North Bay, Ontario, following his retirement from the world of sports media.

“Scott’s genuine passion for sports and his vast knowledge of athletes past and present has helped to inspire and ignite the country around global sporting competitions for close to four decades,” said Barbara Williams, executive vice-president of CBC. “His contributions to CBC Sports’ coverage over the years, across all platforms, cannot be understated, and his authentic commitment to Canadian athletes and Canadian sport remains unwavering.”