Back in 2020, a longtime Vancouver bakery and Hong Kong-style restaurant closed its doors after 33 years in the business.

Gold Stone Bakery & Restaurant shuttered in October of 2020, a blow to the community that had been patronizing the business since 1987.

Now, a new restaurant concept has moved into the space called Caveman Shamshiri.

Located at 139 Keefer Street, Caveman Shamshiri tells Dished in an email that it has kept some of the “vintage features like the chandelier and have the bakery section up front” as an homage to the former tenant.

Now, instead, the bakery display holds low-carb keto baked goods available in both vegan and traditional varieties.

This new spot also serves full meals in its sit-down restaurant, with dishes like chicken Alfredo, Persian chicken kebab, and sandwiches, all made with keto dietary practices in mind.

The restaurant’s eats are available for both dine-in and takeout.

Caveman Shamshiri

Address: 139 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Instagram