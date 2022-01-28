Beloved Castle Fun Park reveals reopening plans after devastating floods

Abbotsford’s beloved Castle Fun Park is set to reopen after being shut down for months following devastating flooding last year.

Park organizers finally shared an update on social media, saying that they’re planning a late spring or early summer reopening.

Along with the reopening plan, they shared a video of what looks to be damage caused by the floods, and it seems like a full restoration may be in the works. The owners haven’t shared just how much of the park was damaged by floods, but pictures suggest it was extensive.

The amusement attraction is located at 36165 North Parallel Road in Abbotsford. There are arcade games, two versions of mini golf, hot dogs, French fries, and lots of prizes that you can redeem with tickets you win by playing their games. There’s even a full go-kart track.

Supporters were devastated by the news that the park had flooded in November. Organizers shared an update with the community in the wake of the floods, and they were still able to have a sense of humour about it.

“We have been feeling all the emotions the past days, including heartbreak, we keep coming back to faith, optimism and even moments of laughter. We have three underwater mini golf courses now!”

In November, aerial photographs showed much of the compound under water after an atmospheric river caused flooding in many parts of the Fraser Valley.

Good news for mini golf fans: you won’t have to wait too much longer to aim for that hole-in-one.