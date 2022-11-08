NewsMovies & TVPop Culture

Documentary series featuring Casey Anthony leads to outrage against NBC and Peacock

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 8 2022, 10:37 pm
Documentary series featuring Casey Anthony leads to outrage against NBC and Peacock
@Peacock/Twitter

Fans are expressing their outrage with NBC after it promoted a controversial documentary series focused on Casey Anthony, scheduled to air on its streaming service, Peacock, later this month.

The three-part limited series features Anthony, a woman famously accused of murdering her daughter, Caylee, over 11 years ago.

In July 2011, a jury found Anthony not guilty on the three charges relating to the death of her daughter, but that verdict was disputed by many. Counsel for Anthony suggested media was to blame for the hate directed towards her.

In a tweet, Peacock said, “Casey Anthony breaks her silence for the first time on camera” after 11 years.

The tweet has been ratioed, receiving more comments and quote retweets than likes.

Many are threatening to cancel their Peacock subscriptions.

Others have suggested they’re interested in the new series, revealing a similar split in opinions we saw with the Netflix show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Still, most of the reaction to the announcement has been negative. The outrage towards the Peacock series about Anthony includes responses from journalists and other media personalities.

Peacock is not officially available in Canada, though you can access some of the content by using a VPN.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.