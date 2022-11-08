Fans are expressing their outrage with NBC after it promoted a controversial documentary series focused on Casey Anthony, scheduled to air on its streaming service, Peacock, later this month.

The three-part limited series features Anthony, a woman famously accused of murdering her daughter, Caylee, over 11 years ago.

In July 2011, a jury found Anthony not guilty on the three charges relating to the death of her daughter, but that verdict was disputed by many. Counsel for Anthony suggested media was to blame for the hate directed towards her.

In a tweet, Peacock said, “Casey Anthony breaks her silence for the first time on camera” after 11 years.

The tweet has been ratioed, receiving more comments and quote retweets than likes.

Gross. Literally NO ONE wants to see or hear from her. Ever. — Tiffany Yandt ☮️ (@TiffanyYandt) November 8, 2022

Many are threatening to cancel their Peacock subscriptions.

If this airs, I will quite literally cancel my Peacock subscription and NEVER renew it for as long as I live. I know I’m one single person, but this is gross and I won’t support it. — Jack Bauer (@PWAutographs) November 8, 2022

Others have suggested they’re interested in the new series, revealing a similar split in opinions we saw with the Netflix show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Honestly, I’m interested in this interview. Very nice tease! — Jessica Fuller (@jinxiejess) November 8, 2022

Still, most of the reaction to the announcement has been negative. The outrage towards the Peacock series about Anthony includes responses from journalists and other media personalities.

Documentaries lately seem to be obsessed with humanizing (and failing, at that) bad people. https://t.co/fvyMaPRsxz — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) November 8, 2022

I don’t have a peacock subscription but if I did I would cancel it over this https://t.co/pUypX9jOzD — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 8, 2022

