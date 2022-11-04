The American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? has been delighting fans for almost 20 years, but soon the laughs will be coming to an end, as one of the stars of Whose Line recently revealed they’re gearing up for the final season.

Colin Mochrie, a Canadian comedian and one of the standout stars of the popular improv comedy program, recently took to Twitter to share the news that they’ll be shooting the final season this January, adding, “Thank you all for the support over the years.”

Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 4, 2022

The American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? is an adaptation of a British show of the same name that started in 1988. The US counterpart had an initial run between 1998 and 2007 before it was brought back in 2013, currently hosted by Aisha Tyler, and previously hosted by comedian Drew Carey.

Whose Line is currently in its 19th season.

Aside from Mochrie and comedic sidekick Ryan Stiles, who have been regulars since the show’s inception, other comedians featured on the program include mainstay Wayne Brady, Stephen Colbert, and Robin Williams in a very memorable guest appearance.

The final season of Whose Line will likely disappoint many fans, but you can still find all the classic clips on YouTube.