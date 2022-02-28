FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Dairy Queen just launched six new burgers on its menu across Canada

Feb 28 2022, 5:00 pm
Tada Images/Shutterstock | Dairy Queen Canada
If you’re a beef lover, listen up! Dairy Queen is launching an entirely new menu of our favourite protein-packed handheld today.

The famous chain might be known for its ice cream, but it also offers hot eats too, and now there’s a whopping six new options of burgers to try at restaurants across Canada.

The line of Signature Stackburgers is available as 1/3-pound doubles and 1/2-pound triples.

The new menu includes the following varieties:

  • Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe
  • Loaded Steakhouse
  • Two Cheese Deluxe
  • Mushroom Cheeseburger
  • FlameThrower
  • Original Cheeseburger

DQ is just one of many fast-food chains that have been making some big announcements recently, be sure to check out the burgers next time you’re in the mood.

