Dairy Queen just launched six new burgers on its menu across Canada
Feb 28 2022, 5:00 pm
If you’re a beef lover, listen up! Dairy Queen is launching an entirely new menu of our favourite protein-packed handheld today.
The famous chain might be known for its ice cream, but it also offers hot eats too, and now there’s a whopping six new options of burgers to try at restaurants across Canada.
The line of Signature Stackburgers is available as 1/3-pound doubles and 1/2-pound triples.
The new menu includes the following varieties:
- Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe
- Loaded Steakhouse
- Two Cheese Deluxe
- Mushroom Cheeseburger
- FlameThrower
- Original Cheeseburger
DQ is just one of many fast-food chains that have been making some big announcements recently, be sure to check out the burgers next time you’re in the mood.