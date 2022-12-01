Country star Carrie Underwood announces new Las Vegas residency

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to pack your cowboy boots because Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas next summer.

Whether you recognize her from winning the fourth season of American Idol or you’ve been jamming to her hits ever since — this is the perfect chance to see the star.

Recently, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks announced Vegas residencies, which both sold out instantly.

So, if you want to see the eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar in real life, then you’ll want to snap up tickets as soon as they go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 am PST.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” said Underwood in a release. “REFLECTION is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Here are the 2023 show dates:

June 21, 23, 24, 28, and 30

July 1

September 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, and 30

November 29

December 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9

The show was dreamt up by Underwood to celebrate her career highlights, and she’s set to perform all the hits from her more than 15 years of recording music.

Expect the whole band, pyrotechnics, special effects, dancers, areal performers, and a virtual orchestra to bring the show to life alongside Underwood.

If you’re celebrating a bachelorette party, special birthday, or anniversary next year, this could be the perfect excuse for a Vegas trip.

Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency

When: Various dates in 2023

Where: Resort World, Las Vegas

Tickets: Available online starting December 10