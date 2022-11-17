Country legend Garth Brooks announces new residency in Las Vegas

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project

Get ready for a trip to Sin City! Legendary country singer Garth Brooks has announced a new Las Vegas residency next year for shows you don’t want to miss.

Caesars Entertainment announced on Thursday that country icon Brooks will headline a 2023 residency at Caesars Colosseum.

The residency is named Garth Brooks/Plus One, with the hotel touting that no two shows will be the same, as there will be varying band members and special guests.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks said in a press release. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

You might also like: Garth Brooks just shared his favourite food to eat while in Edmonton

Canadian Taylor Swift fans face difficult choices ahead of The Eras Tour

Alberta spot named most Instagram-worthy winter wonderland in Canada

Are YOU ready for the Garth Brooks / Plus ONE residency @CaesarsPalace? ALL shows for 2023 go ON SALE Monday! This is your LAST CHANCE to register as a Ticketmaster verified fan for the ON SALE. Register here now https://t.co/TxAVWWlpIR

-Team Garth pic.twitter.com/QhVUasjZWI — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 16, 2022

Garth Brooks partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to ensure that fans get first access to tickets.

The verified sale will begin Monday, November 21 at 10 am PT for registered fans. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Ticketmaster website states that Brooks shows in Las Vegas occur on the dates below:

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

• June 2023: 1, 3, 4

• July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

• November 2023: 29

• December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Garth was last in Canada when he visited Edmonton, Alberta, for two sold-out shows at Commonwealth Stadium in June.

His Stadium Tour drew an average of more than 95,000 people in each city it played in and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three million people. The tour ended in September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park.