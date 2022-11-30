Blake Shelton is coming to BC for a huge country music festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest stars in music is coming to BC in 2023 for a huge outdoor country music festival.

Sunfest Country Music Festival, happening in Cowichan Valley from August 3 to 6, has announced that Blake Shelton will be headlining the popular annual event.

Camping passes and tickets to Vancouver Island’s largest music fest go on sale on Friday, December 2 at 9 am.

“Designed to appeal to music lovers of all ages, the 2023 Sunfest Country Music Festival lineup features some of country music’s biggest acts from across North America,” said Sunfest in a release. “We are thrilled to announce the Sunfest main stage will host country music superstar Blake Shelton on Sunday, August 6.”

Shelton is known for chart-topping songs like “God’s Country,” “Boys’ Round Here,” “Austin,” and “Happy Anywhere” featuring Gwen Stefani.

His award wins are approaching the hundreds, with multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards, Country Music Television Music Awards, and People’s Choice Awards.

The Oklahoma-born singer and humanitarian is also a coach on the popular television program The Voice, though 2023 will be Shelton’s last on the show. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Further artist announcements for Sunfest Country Music Festival will be made soon. For more info, visit the festival’s website.

Where: Cowichan Valley, BC

Price: Various prices, purchase online