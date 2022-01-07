Chick-fil-A to open fourth Toronto area location this year

Chick-fil-A is getting ready to open its fourth Toronto area location this year in one of the cities most notorious intersections.

In an email to Daily Hive, the fast-food chain shared that they are gearing up to open the new location in early 2022.

Customers will be able to get their Chick-fil-A fix at 336 Queen Street West, in the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.

Per renderings, the location will have ample indoor seating to enjoy your chicken burgers.

In February of last year, the fast-food joint announced it would be opening two new locations in Toronto in 2021; however, it only opened its third location in the Scarborough Town Centre food court.

“During these times, we’re grateful for the positive response we continue to receive from our Canadian customers, and we are honoured to serve our new communities great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients,” said Anita Costello, executive vice president of International at Chick-fil-A, at the time.

“Like our first two locations, each restaurant will be locally owned and operated. The success of our business is built on local owner/operators who truly care about their restaurant and the community they serve.”

They currently have three Chick-fil-A restaurants in the city, 1 Bloor Street, at the Yorkdale Mall and STC. The company plans to open a ton of restaurant locations across the country by 2025.