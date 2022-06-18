After a frightening carjacking experience in Downtown Vancouver, police say they’ve arrested a suspect.

According to police, a suspect is in custody after officers responded to a carjacking at 4:15 am on Friday, June 17.

“The victim, a 67-year-old man, parked near Pacific and Nelson to go to work,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“A suspect allegedly threatened him with a box cutter and stole the car.”

The victim took a cab to the Vancouver Police Department Headquarters on Cambie Street and reported the robbery, describing the car and suspect.

“That description was broadcast over the police radio to patrol officers, who spotted the car being driven near Main and Hastings,” said VPD.

The suspect, Jules Picard, was arrested, brought to jail and remains in custody

“He is known to police and was allegedly breaching several court conditions,” said VPD.

Picard, 25, is “also charged with robbery and theft of a motor vehicle for a similar car-jacking that occurred on February 24 on West Georgia Street,” said VPD. In that case, a suspect brandished a knife and stole a car. Picard was arrested and then released after attending court.