More than $10k stolen during overnight robbery at Gastown pub

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to better reflect information related to this incident.

The Hart, a brand new pub that was set to launch in Vancouver’s historic Gastown later this month, had to push back its opening date due to a robbery.

George Hart who owns the pub emailed Daily Hive about the incident which took place on Tuesday night, saying they are, “absolutely heartbroken.”

The Hart was set to open on April 15, but due to the incident, it was forced to delay the opening by a week, but will hopefully be ready to open by April 22.

“As restaurants are already struggling post-COVID, this is a huge financial burden for us as they stole over $10,000 worth of supplies.”

A video from the scene shows a van belonging to Portland Hotel Society was seen driving down the alley around the same time of the robbery.

Daily Hive reached out to PHS, which responded and confirmed that one of its vehicles was spotted.

“We are reviewing video footage that shows one of our vehicles parked at the site of a reported incident. We are conducting our own internal investigation and cooperating fully with the Vancouver Police Department investigation.”

This robbery is just another in a growing trend for Gastown, which like much of downtown Vancouver, has seen its fair share of theft and broken windows.

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD for a further update.