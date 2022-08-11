SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens fans share their favourite "random" Habs facts in lengthy Twitter thread

Al Sciola
|
Aug 11 2022, 6:50 pm
@Canadiensmtl / Instagram

In the dead of NHL offseason, it’s not always easy to keep a fanbase entertained.

The Montreal Canadiens Twitter crowd, on the other hand, always seems to find a way to be passionate about their team ⁠— even if there are no recent games, trades, signings, or rumours to discuss.

Habs Twitter struck once again when a user by the name of @thunderBolt140 asked one simple question:

He was met with a ton of factual replies that ranged from the historical, to the anecdotal, to the downright ridiculous. Here are some of our favourites from the thread:

Want to learn more about Habs history? Check out our Canadiens facts list and quiz.

