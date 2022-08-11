In the dead of NHL offseason, it’s not always easy to keep a fanbase entertained.

The Montreal Canadiens Twitter crowd, on the other hand, always seems to find a way to be passionate about their team ⁠— even if there are no recent games, trades, signings, or rumours to discuss.

Habs Twitter struck once again when a user by the name of @thunderBolt140 asked one simple question:

What is a random fact about the Montreal Canadiens? — Dylan (@thunderBolt140) August 10, 2022

He was met with a ton of factual replies that ranged from the historical, to the anecdotal, to the downright ridiculous. Here are some of our favourites from the thread:

The #Habs are the first NHL team to win a game outside of North America.

On April 19th, 1938 Toe Blake scored the winning goal in a 5-4 OT win against the Detroit Red Wings, in a game played at Earls Court in London, England.

The journey aboard the RMS Ausonia took 10 days. pic.twitter.com/Id5YSu8zU3 — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 11, 2022

Everyone claims they won all their cups in the original 6 era but they have won 10 cups since the expansion. That’s the most from any teams. Meanwhile a certain franchise as yet to reach a cup final since that same time frame. — Martin Grenier (@Attick47) August 11, 2022

They had to buy a whole league, and turn it professional, to get Jean Beliveau. It’s a hell of a story… #RipJeanBeliveau pic.twitter.com/9dLYs6joPG — Ellis Cooper (@ELLISCO59825771) August 11, 2022

Henri Richard has won the most Stanley Cups (11) and is tied for most championships in professional sports (Bill Russell) — Hbsfan (@hbsfan9) August 11, 2022

They’re the only non-expansion team in the NHL. They came into the league when it was founded in 1917. Toronto also had a team but that team was dissolved after the first season and the team that would become the Toronto Maple leafs was formed to start the second season. — Marc Carvalho (@iggyfan2001) August 11, 2022

The all-star game was created after Howie Morenz died of an injury he suffer on ice (infection in his leg) Speaking of him, he is part of the longest legacy of nhl hockey player. It goes : Howie Morenz, Boom Boom Geofrion (married his daugther),Danny Geofrion and Blake Geoffrion — Michel Leclerc (@Mileschronicles) August 11, 2022

The Canadiens are the only team to reach the second round of the playoffs for ten straight seasons. They’ve done it twice – from 1951 to 1960 and from 1984 to 1993. — Jim Beland (@JimBeland) August 11, 2022

The Canadiens are actually older than Albania — ryland (@hockeywithry) August 10, 2022

The all-star game was created after Howie Morenz died of an injury he suffer on ice (infection in his leg) Speaking of him, he is part of the longest legacy of nhl hockey player. It goes : Howie Morenz, Boom Boom Geofrion (married his daugther),Danny Geofrion and Blake Geoffrion — Michel Leclerc (@Mileschronicles) August 11, 2022

Montreal has won more clarence campbell bowl than the leafs have despite never being in the clarence campbell division ever ! While the leafs were in it from 1981-1998 — Carey The Price is the comeback god of goalies ! (@DespatieYanick) August 11, 2022

Want to learn more about Habs history? Check out our Canadiens facts list and quiz.