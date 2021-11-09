SportsHockeyCanadiens

"I have let myself get to a very dark place": Carey Price opens up about mental health

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 9 2021, 10:23 pm
"I have let myself get to a very dark place": Carey Price opens up about mental health
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Carey Price was in a “very dark place,” and he needed to get help.

Thankfully, that’s what the future Hall of Fame goaltender did.

Price opened up about his mental health struggles in a statement released today. The Montreal Canadiens star, who has been away from the team since the start of the season, explained that he entered a “residential treatment facility” for substance use last month.

“Over the last few years, I have let myself get to a very dark place, and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price said.

“Last month, I made the decision to enter a residential treatment facility for substance use. Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do.”

Though he recently returned to the Canadiens practice facility, he’s not sure when he’ll be able to play again.

“I am working through years of neglecting my own mental health, which will take some time to repair; all I can do is take it day by day. With that comes some uncertainty [about] when I will return to play.

“I appreciate all of the overwhelming support and well wishes. I please ask that the media and our hockey community continue to respect our privacy at this time. Your support and respect of this so far has been a critical piece to my recovery.”

Price wasn’t present at the Montreal Canadiens’ home opener, but when the team announced his name during player introductions, he received a standing ovation from fans at the Bell Centre.

Hockey fans, not just Canadiens fans, are showing their support for Price today on social media.

More to come…

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT