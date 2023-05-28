Fears come true: Gas prices rise to $2 a litre in Vancouver

The dreaded fear that gas prices would rise past $2.00 for a litre has come true this weekend.

Late last week, gas experts warned we might hit the $2.00 a litre mark, and unfortunately, on Sunday, the price rose to $2.009.

According to the Gas Buddy map, it will be hard to find gas under $1.96 as many stations in the Vancouver area hover around the $2 mark.

The cheapest station you can find gas in the Lower Mainland is at the Canco in Aldergrove near 248th Street and 54th Avenue, which is priced at $1.85 a litre for regular, according to Gas Buddy.

The last time fuel peaked over $2 a litre was in November.