Dog walker assaulted in Richmond and has beverage poured over her

A dog walker was allegedly assaulted by being struck in the face and then had a beverage poured over her in Richmond.

Richmond RCMP shared some details about the disturbing incident, which took place on September 24.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman, was walking her dog around the northwest corner of Moffatt Road and Blundell Road.

RCMP says the dog walker was approached by a suspect, a woman “possibly in her 30s.”

The suspect reportedly struck the dog walker in the face and then poured “some type of beverage over her before fleeing the area on foot.”

Based on the RCMP’s language, it sounds like the incident was a stranger attack, as the parties were not known to each other.

“The motive for the attack is unclear. Police were notified of the assault sometime later by a family member of the victim.”

RCMP released a brief description of the suspect, who is described as a female in her 30s with dark shoulder-length hair; she was carrying a grey backpack with a blue jacket and dark pants.

“We recognize the effects that such a crime can have on our community and public safety,” said Inspector Mark Baxter, operations officer with Richmond RCMP, in a statement.

“This matter is being treated very seriously and will be investigated fully.”

Members of the public who might have information about the incident are being asked to call Richmond RCMP, quoting file number 2023-30282.

RCMP told Daily Hive that the beverage that was poured over the victim was not hot.