Zadorov gives his take on NHL's fine and suspension to Canucks players

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov is never afraid to speak his mind.

The 6-foot-6 bruiser always has something to say. That’s why it was so surprising when he was made unavailable to the media yesterday after practice in Edmonton.

Everyone wanted to hear the player’s thoughts on the post-Game 3 scrum he was fined $5,000 for. Judging by his answers today, he just needed some time to gather his thoughts.

“I’ve been thinking for a couple of days,” started Zadorov about his fine and the suspension of teammate Carson Soucy. “Unfortunately, that’s the world we’re living in. Sometimes social media and the public views can create some hard decisions for specific people and they might make questionable decisions at the end of the day. That’s how I look at it.”

“I had no intention to hurt anybody. I saw my teammate get slashed, I had to step in. I’ve been doing it for 11 years,” continued Zadorov. “It’s just an unlucky play, I got cut there too. Whatever, move on, Game 4 today, let it be.”

The two Canucks involved in the scrum both received supplemental discipline, but none of the Oilers stars, Zach Hyman or Connor McDavid, were fined or suspended.

“At the end of the day, they have to protect their investment, so that’s my understanding in this situation,” continued the Canucks defenceman, throwing a shot at some potential favouritism for McDavid, the face of the league.

Zadorov had stitches around his eye as a result of a cross-check from Hyman in the scrum. When asked why the league doesn’t protect him as he suggested they did McDavid, he was quick to respond.

“I guess I don’t make that much money for the league, I don’t know,” he said before changing his tone. “I mean it’s a hockey play, there’s a lot of sticks, it’s hard to see.”

The two teams face off in a crucial Game 4 tonight, with the Canucks holding a slim 2-1 series lead. The atmosphere is sure to be electric as the series continues to get more physical and the animosity between the two sides continues to grow.