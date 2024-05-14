Oilers splitting up McDavid and Draisaitl for Game 4 vs Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers appear to be searching for a more well-balanced attack in Game 4 tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

After dropping Game 1 to Vancouver, head coach Kris Knoblauch chose to pair up his two superstars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, on the top line in each of the past two games. They were fantastic together, seemingly generating high-danger opportunities each and every shift. The issue, however, was that when they were off the ice, the Oilers weren’t able to do much of anything offensively.

RNH-McDavid-Hyman taking rushes together this morning #Oilers — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) May 14, 2024

Based on line combinations at today’s morning skate, it appears it will instead be Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the first line alongside McDavid and Zach Hyman. After that, things get a little bit more interesting.

Draisaitl didn’t practice, but is expected to play. Evander Kane, Adam Henrique, and Mattias Ekholm also didn’t skate, so their status for Game 4 is theoretically up in their air.

Assuming Draisaitl and Kane play, we could see them on a line with Dylan Holloway.

Doesn’t appear Draisaitl or Kane are skating this morning. Interesting line shown was Holloway-Gagner-Carrick That *MAY* indicate that 55 will be with Draisaitl-Kane on the second line tonight. Not entirely sure on that right now. #Oilers — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) May 14, 2024

“I think tonight, it’s going to start like that,” Knoblauch said in regards to McDavid and Draisaitl being on separate lines. “I think we can go back and forth throughout the game, depending on how the flow is, and how everything’s playing out. Right now, they’ll centre their own lines.”

Ryan McLeod skated on a line with Warren Foegele and Corey Perry, while Derek Ryan lined up with Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown on his wings.

Whether those combinations play out that way, however, remains to be seen. Philip Broberg left morning skate early and has a possibility of suiting up. If so, the Oilers could go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen rather than their usual 12 and six combination.

“Whether we go with seven defencemen [remains to be seen], but ya, it’s an option that he could play tonight,” Knoblauch said.

The other big change for the Oilers will be between the pipes, as Calvin Pickard will be getting his first start of the playoffs. The 32-year-old appeared in 23 games this season, posting a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) along with a .909 save percentage (SV%) and a 12-7-1 record.