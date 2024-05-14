Did Hyman deserve a suspension too? Canucks fans have thoughts

SportsHockeyCanucks

May 14 2024
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy will miss tonight’s game with a suspension. But do the Edmonton Oilers also deserve to have someone miss Game 4?

That’s what a lot of Canucks fans are saying after Rick Tocchet brought attention to a cross-check Zach Hyman delivered to the face of Nikita Zadorov.

“[Zadorov] got cross-checked by Hyman after,” Tocchet told reporters on Monday. “So I think there’s a couple incidents [the NHL is] looking at right now.”

Hyman’s cross-check went undetected by most initially, but he did appear to make contact with Zadorov’s head. Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy reported that Zadorov needed stitches for a cut on his face.

While Hyman’s high stick drew blood, there’s no question that Soucy’s cross-check was delivered with significantly more force. That’s probably why the NHL suspended one action but not the other.

This series hasn’t disappointed on or off the ice to this point. Players are taking runs at each other on the ice, while fans are doing the same to each other on social media.

Canucks fans and media were painted as whiners by an Oilers beat writer after Game 2. Another veteran Edmonton sports writer suggested Soucy should be suspended for the remainder of the playoffs following Game 3.

Oh, the irony.

Not to be outdone, “McCryBaby” was trending on social media Sunday night thanks to Canucks fans.

And while many in Canucks Nation concede that Soucy may have deserved his one-game suspension, they also believe Hyman got away with a cross-check of his own.

