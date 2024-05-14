Did Hyman deserve a suspension too? Canucks fans have thoughts



Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy will miss tonight’s game with a suspension. But do the Edmonton Oilers also deserve to have someone miss Game 4?

That’s what a lot of Canucks fans are saying after Rick Tocchet brought attention to a cross-check Zach Hyman delivered to the face of Nikita Zadorov.

“[Zadorov] got cross-checked by Hyman after,” Tocchet told reporters on Monday. “So I think there’s a couple incidents [the NHL is] looking at right now.”

In his presser Tocchet mentioned the league had a couple things to look at including a Hyman cross check. Has to be this one below. I’m told Zadorov needed stitches to close up a cut on his face. #canucks pic.twitter.com/UU8YH4ZGrb — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) May 13, 2024

Hyman’s cross-check went undetected by most initially, but he did appear to make contact with Zadorov’s head. Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy reported that Zadorov needed stitches for a cut on his face.

Here you go…frame by frame of Zach Hyman cross check to face of Nikita Zadorov.. pic.twitter.com/N2DT6QYq0C — JAY JANOWER (@JayJanower) May 13, 2024

While Hyman’s high stick drew blood, there’s no question that Soucy’s cross-check was delivered with significantly more force. That’s probably why the NHL suspended one action but not the other.

This series hasn’t disappointed on or off the ice to this point. Players are taking runs at each other on the ice, while fans are doing the same to each other on social media.

Canucks fans and media were painted as whiners by an Oilers beat writer after Game 2. Another veteran Edmonton sports writer suggested Soucy should be suspended for the remainder of the playoffs following Game 3.

Oh, the irony.

Not to be outdone, “McCryBaby” was trending on social media Sunday night thanks to Canucks fans.

And while many in Canucks Nation concede that Soucy may have deserved his one-game suspension, they also believe Hyman got away with a cross-check of his own.

Yeah but Soucy didn’t INTEND to cross check him in the face, it was on Zadorov for hitting and unsuspecting McDavid causing a last second change to the point of contact Hyman goes UP (literally cause Zadorov makes him look small) and hits the face causing needle stitches — Zach 🇵🇸 (@Haida_Canuck) May 13, 2024

Hyman cross checked Zadorov in the face intentionally and caused damage. It’s worse man. Yeesh… — A44 (@agentfortyfour) May 13, 2024

So blood and stitches doesn’t equal suspension? — ~ (@LEGOAT445) May 13, 2024

I think there has to be consistency. Yes, that play was probably a suspension. But if that’s going to be punished, then the spear to Hoglander, and the Hyman cross check shouldn’t just be ignored. The narrative now is Canucks vs. everybody, which honestly I’m here for. — Tyler Bennett (@TBennz) May 14, 2024

Every (legitimate) reason for Soucys suspension applies to Hyman as well. Crosschecks to the head are allowed after the game or they aren’t. — Josh MacLeod (@Josh_Canucks_20) May 13, 2024

Soucy gets a hearing with DPOS and McDavid gets nothing for highsticking Hughes in the face, Hyman gets nothing for boarding Pettersson, Kane gets nothing for holding Zadorov’s stick and then attempting to kick him? NHL officiating is a joke! pic.twitter.com/SILwKRux1n — paulish (@perwin74) May 13, 2024

While I don't mind a one game suspension for Carson Soucy, Hyman showed far more intent to target Zadorov's head in retaliation. #Canucks #Oilers Oh well, next man up.🤷‍♂️ #Resiliency — dweeb. 🤓 (@canucksdweeb) May 13, 2024

Just so we're clear: Zadorov 5k fine for cross check to McDavid. Soucy 1 game suspension for cross check to McDavids face. Hyman crosscheck to Zadorovs face no hearing no suspension Ryan cup checking Hoglander no suspension fine or hearing Kane slew foot on Hughes no fine… — Ray Hatt (@Raymond_Hatt) May 13, 2024