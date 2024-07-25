Canucks' Willander missing international tournament with injury

Top Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander is missing an upcoming tournament for Sweden due to injury.

The defenceman will not play in the Summer Showcase starting later this month. The tournament pits young players from Sweden, Finland, the USA, and Canada against each other in what acts as a training camp for the World Juniors.

Willander’s absence was confirmed by Sweden on social media. Arvid Bergström is taking his place on the roster.

Ändring i truppen: Tom Willander utgår. Arvid Bergström ersätter. — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) July 25, 2024

The player’s advisor has said Willander is sitting out with a lower-body injury, per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal. The blueliner is expected to make a full recovery for his sophomore season at Boston University.

Advisor Todd Diamond says defenseman and Canucks 1st round pick Tom Willander has a minor lower body injury and will no longer be at the World Junior Summer Showcase this week for Sweden. Willander will be ready for the NCAA season with BU. https://t.co/6FsJ5aYEBj — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 25, 2024

The 19-year-old had 25 points in 38 games last season as a freshman. He’s expected to take on a larger role this year since Lane Hutson, the standout blueliner on last year’s Boston University team, has left to play for the Montreal Canadiens.

Just because Willander is sitting out the Summer Showcase doesn’t mean that the Canucks won’t be represented on Team Sweden at the event. Melvin Fernström, the team’s top draft pick this year, will be representing his country.

The games start on July 28, when USA White takes on Finland and USA Blue takes on Sweden.

While the Summer Showcase is crucial for many prospects, allowing them to impress their national team coaches and earn a spot on the World Juniors team, it’s not nearly as important for Willander. He’s already played for Sweden at the World Juniors and is an easy pick to make the team this winter.

The Canucks also have two prospects who will be representing Canada at the tournament in Sawyer Mynio and Anthony Romani.