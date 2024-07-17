Two Canucks prospects already on Canada's World Juniors radar

Team Canada might be featuring some Vancouver Canucks prospects at this year’s World Juniors.

Two Canucks prospects have been invited to the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase. The event serves as a training camp for the World Juniors.

Anthony Romani and Sawyer Mynio are both among the 42 players invited to represent Canada this summer. Both are CHL players who have been drafted by the Canucks in recent years.

Romani scored 111 points in just 68 OHL games last season as he absolutely tore up the league. He led all skaters with 58 goals and helped the North Bay Battalion win the Central Division.

The Canucks selected Romani in the sixth round of this summer’s draft. It was his second time being eligible for the draft and his gaudy point totals ensured he didn’t go without hearing his name again.

Romani attended the Canucks development camp which was held at UBC in early July. The skilled forward will likely return to junior hockey next season.

Mynio played for the Seattle Thunderbirds last season and showed off an improved all-around game. He improved his point total from 31 in 68 games to 53 in 63 games.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman from Kamloops was picked in the third round of the 2023 draft. He’s one of the top blueline prospects in the Canucks system and played one AHL game last season with the Abbotsford Canucks. He’ll be looking to make the jump to professional hockey next season and already has a pro contract.

Playing in the World Junior Summer Showcase doesn’t guarantee a spot on the team at Christmas time but it does offer a chance to prove your worth. It’s a good chance to show why you deserve to be on the prestigious team that competes in the winter tournament.