Two Canucks prospects on Sweden's World Juniors radar

Two Vancouver Canucks prospects have been selected by Sweden to play in the Summer Showcase. The event is often viewed as a training camp for the World Juniors in the winter.

Tom Willander and Melvin Fernström will both play for their country at this summer’s event.

The tournament starts on July 28 and runs until August 3 as Sweden, Canada, the United States, and Finland will compete against each other.

Both players are among the best prospects in the Canucks system and represent significant projects in the pipeline. As the Canucks enter their window of contention they will need players on entry-level contracts to become contributors and these two are some of the best bets.

Willander was drafted with the 11th pick in the 2023 draft. The 6-foot-1 right-handed defenceman is seen as a strong two-way player who can contribute in all three zones.

He will be returning to Boston University as a sophomore this year where he’s expected to have a much larger role on the team’s blue line after star Lane Hutson graduated to the NHL.

#Canucks top prospect Tom Willander showing off some nice hands. pic.twitter.com/xXasSiqQtF — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) July 2, 2024

Fernström was the team’s top pick in the most recent draft. The 6-foot-1 winger put up some impressive counting stats at the Swedish junior level last season with 31 goals and 32 assists for 63 points in 45 games.

He needs to work on his skating to become an impact player at the NHL level but Fernström has the offensive instincts to be productive at the top level.

Here is a short compilation of the new #Canucks prospect, Melvin Fernström, who was selected 93rd overall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XTrDBZEheZ — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) June 30, 2024

Willander and Fernström are not the only Canucks prospects who will be participating at the Summer Showcase. It’s already been announced that Anthony Romani and Sawyer Mynio will be attending for Canada.

The Summer Showcase is a great chance for players to impress their national development programs and earn a spot on the World Juniors team at Christmas time. This year’s World Juniors take place in Ottawa.