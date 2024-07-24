Cheapest single-game Canucks ticket this season is over $100

The Vancouver Canucks are setting a new standard when it comes to ticket prices.

The general public gained access to the team’s single-game ticket sale today, and fans were likely greeted with sticker shock.

The cheap seats to watch the team play have massively increased in price. For the first time ever, the team is not selling any regular season ticket for under $100.

The cheapest price we found for non-resale tickets to a Canucks game this season was $109. You can get that price for seven different matchups on the team’s schedule. They are all midweek games against opponents who aren’t the most exciting.

vs. Carolina Hurricanes (October 28)

vs. New York Islanders (November 14)

vs. St. Louis Blues (December 10)

vs. Buffalo Sabres (January 21)

vs. Anaheim Ducks (March 5)

vs. Seattle Kraken (April 2)

vs. San Jose Sharks (April 14)

These games are all in the lowest tier, called “Regular,” in Canucks season ticket packages.

Buying a ticket for $109 will not get you into the desirable sections of the stadium. In all seven games, you will end up in one of the back rows in the upper bowl, usually tucked into one of the corners of the stadium.

Below is an example from the team’s April 2 game against the Kraken. The $109 ticket gets you into Section 311 or 319, both in the corners of the upper bowl.

These prices have jumped a ton since last year. Single-game tickets to games in the “Regular” tier last season started at $48 to $53 on the low end. This means that this year’s sky-high prices are roughly a 100% increase over last year.

To be fair, the ticket itself actually makes up $89 of the total $109 cost. Ticketmaster adds $20 in taxes and fees, meaning the consumer ends up paying a total price of $109.

Cheaper tickets to some games are available right now through Ticketmaster’s verified resale program. These tickets can be found for as cheap as $82 after fees and taxes, as the resale prices are already undercutting the team’s base prices.

These resale tickets are likely posted by season ticket members who get a discount on games in their package, no matter if it’s for a quarter-season, half-season, or the full thing.

The city came alive last season, supporting the Canucks through a massively successful regular season and playoff run. The renewed excitement around the team is likely a significant factor in the price increase.

Cheapest available #Canucks home opener tickets are $244, and that's not a resale price. Upper bowl seating, second-last row in the corner. Nearly $1,000 for a family of 4. pic.twitter.com/PuPL7CtIyb — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 24, 2024

The Canucks start their 2024-25 regular season at home on October 9 against the Calgary Flames. They’ll be looking to improve on last season, where they lost in Game 7 of the second round against the Edmonton Oilers.