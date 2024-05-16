

The Vancouver Canucks are back on the ice for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers tonight, and fans have more options than ever of where to see the action.

You can now cheer on the Canucks at some spots best known for requesting silence.

The City of Vancouver has added the Langara Golf Course Clubhouse, the Fraserview Golf Course Clubhouse, and the Renfrew Branch of Vancouver Public Library to the list of public viewing events for the Canucks playoffs.

Fans can also head to the Playoffs in the Park watch party at Oak Meadow Park for a family-friendly, alcohol-free event.

Join us and @CityofVancouver for a free, family-friendly viewing of #Canucks Game 5 tonight! 📍 Oak Meadows Park, Oak St & W 37th Ave

🕛 7pm

🚫 Alcohol is not permitted More info: https://t.co/z0sFt8s0KY 📷 Jonathan Evans pic.twitter.com/NYU90X759u — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) May 16, 2024

Clubhouses at the Langara Golf Course and the Fraserview Golf Course are staying open late to accommodate the watch parties, and fans are urged to walk, bike, roll, or take transit due to the limited parking on site.

Renfrew Branch is the only Vancouver Public Library location confirmed for Game 5, though a number of community centres across the city will be screening the games for guests. The indoor watch parties are unlicensed and no alcohol is permitted.

🏒 Starting tonight, Langara and Fraserview Clubhouses will host public viewing events for all upcoming #Canucks playoff games. 🕖 The clubhouses will extend their hours on game days. More info ➡️ https://t.co/JxgY2V1Qe5@CityofVancouver @ParkBoard pic.twitter.com/Np9tExopyL — Vancouver Parks Golf (@VanParksGolf) May 16, 2024

Those looking to cheer on the Canucks with drinks in hand in the city can check out several Vancouver theatres showing a number of playoff games when their schedule permits. This includes the Rio Theatre in East Van, the Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano, and the Dunbar Theatre in Vancouver West Side.

And for more watch parties happening around the region, check out our list of seven Metro Vancouver cities holding Canucks playoff viewing parties.

With files from Rob Williams