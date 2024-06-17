Canucks VP of communications leaves team after one season

The Vancouver Canucks have lost a VP after less than one year on the job.

Loring Phinney, who was hired as the Canucks’ vice president of communications and community back in September, has announced his departure from the team.

“That was quite a year. So many great memories made and friendships formed during my time with Canuck Sports & Entertainment. In collaboration with so many, we reignited a fan base, welcomed new fans and communities into the fold, and returned pride and respect to the crest and the organization,” Phinney said in a LinkedIn post.

Phinney confirmed to Daily Hive that it was his decision to resign from the job.

“Meaningful conversations since the end of the season reinforced to me that the time was right to resign and move on to pursue new opportunities,” he continued. “My last day was this past Friday.”

Phinney led the community and community engagement teams and reported to Canucks president of business operations, Michael Doyle.

“Loring will work collaboratively with the Senior Leadership Team to enhance how we communicate with our internal and external stakeholders while reinforcing the significant role we play as part of our broader community,” the Canucks said in a media release last September.

The role Phinney held was similar in scope to the one Chris Brumwell occupied for nearly nine years before he was let go in June 2022. The team went without a VP of communications in 2022-23 before hiring Phinney. Brumwell has since been hired by the Seattle Kraken to be their senior VP of broadcast and media relations.

“To my communications and community teams, my colleagues from every corner of the building, and to the Senior Leadership Team that welcomed me into the organization, I thank you for the experience, wish you all well, and hope we remain connected. We surely are ‘all Canucks.'”

“I’d also like to acknowledge our great media partners and local media members. From the exceptional team at Rogers Sportsnet to the local media that works so hard to bring Canucks stories to fans, you are consummate professionals that approach your roles with enthusiasm and a work ethic that isn’t always appreciated.

“Stay tuned for updates, great things ahead.”