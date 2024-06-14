11 under-the-radar free agents Canucks could sign for cheap

The Vancouver Canucks are in the 2024 offseason looking for a repeat of last year when they found plenty of valuable contributors.

Patrik Allvin signed players like Ian Cole, Teddy Blueger, and Carson Soucy to cheap deals last summer. That added depth helped power the Canucks to their third-best regular season of all time. Allvin was named a finalist for the Jim Gregory Award, given to the general manager of the year, in part because of those moves.

With cap space to spend but lots of holes to fill, the Canucks will need to find more of those cheap under-the-radar players this summer. Here are 11 who could fit the bill.

1. Brandon Duhaime (Colorado Avalanche)

2023-24 stats: 80 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 PTS

80 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 PTS Position: Right wing

Right wing Age: 28

28 Handedness: Left

Brandon Duhaime is a player who has been connected to the Canucks at the trade deadline and then again just this week. He’s got the size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and the tenacity that fits what this coaching staff and management staff covets.

2. Jani Hakanpää (Dallas Stars)

2023-24 stats: 64 GP, 2 G, 10 A, 12 PTS

64 GP, 2 G, 10 A, 12 PTS Position: Defence

Defence Age: 32

32 Handedness: Right

Jani Hakanpää is a right-handed defenceman who towers over most players at 6-foot-7. While he had moments where he struggled with the Dallas Stars this season, he’s built in the mould of the type of player Tocchet can get the most out of.

3. Alexander Barabanov (San Jose Sharks)

2023-24 stats: 46 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS

46 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS Position: Left wing

Left wing Age: 29

29 Handedness: Left

Alexander Barabanov will hit the open market on July 1. His pedestrian numbers from this past season don’t tell the whole story, as he had 15 goals and 47 assists in 68 games the year before. Playing on a better team with better linemates could help him regain that scoring touch as a middle-six player.

4. Kiefer Sherwood (Nashville Predators)

2023-24 stats: 68 GP, 10 G, 17 A, 27 PTS

68 GP, 10 G, 17 A, 27 PTS Position: Left wing

Left wing Age: 29

29 Handedness: Right

Kiefer Sherwood is the type of energy winger that teams love in their bottom six. While he’s not the biggest at just 6-foot-nothing, Sherwood isn’t afraid to get in on the forecheck and had an offensive breakout this season. While the Nashville Predators will likely try to re-sign him, he’s an interesting name if he gets to July 1.

5. Alexandre Carrier (Nashville Predators)

2023-24 stats: 73 GP, 4 G, 16 A, 20 PTS

73 GP, 4 G, 16 A, 20 PTS Position: Defence

Defence Age: 27

27 Handedness: Right

The Canucks got a good look at Alexandre Carrier in their first-round series against the Predators. There are few right-handed defencemen in free agency who are under 28-years-old and are proven top-four players. He had 30 points a few seasons ago, so he’s shown the ability to contribute offensively.

6. Yakov Trenin (Colorado Avalanche)

2023-24 stats: 76 GP, 12 G, 5 A, 17 PTS

76 GP, 12 G, 5 A, 17 PTS Position: Centre

Centre Age: 27

27 Handedness: Left

Yakov Trenin is a heavy forward who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche at this year’s trade deadline. He’s scored double-digit goals in three straight seasons and does have a bit of experience on the penalty kill.

7. Vincent Desharnais (Edmonton Oilers)

2023-24 stats: 78 GP, 1 G, 10 A, 11 PTS

78 GP, 1 G, 10 A, 11 PTS Position: Defence

Defence Age: 28

28 Handedness: Right

Vincent Desharnais is currently competing in the Stanley Cup Final, although his team will need to win four straight games. He’s been taken out of the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers at times during this run, and his 6-foot-7 height will be attractive to teams if he hits July 1 as an unrestricted free agent.

8. Tyson Jost (Buffalo Sabres)

2023-24 stats: 43 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS

43 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS Position: Centre

Centre Age: 26

26 Handedness: Left

While he was once an exciting young prospect, the shine has worn off Tyson Jost in some ways. He’s undersized and hasn’t been able to put up strong point numbers in the NHL. Still, the former top-10 pick is young for an unrestricted free agent and could have some more untapped potential if he lands in the right situation. He’s bounced around so much that some stability could do wonders for his game.

9. Josh Brown (Utah Hockey Club)

2023-24 stats: 51 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 PTS

51 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 PTS Position: Defence

Defence Age: 30

30 Handedness: Right

Josh Brown is a 6-foot-5 right-handed defenceman who put up solid point numbers this year. If the Canucks want to keep their rough-and-tumble identity on the blue line, they need players like Brown.

10. Kevin Stenlund (Florida Panthers)

2023-24 stats: 81 GP, 11 G, 4 A, 15 PTS

81 GP, 11 G, 4 A, 15 PTS Position: Centre

Centre Age: 27

27 Handedness: Right

Kevin Stenlund is one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup above his head. He’s 6-foot-5 and an excellent fourth-line centre. While the Florida Panthers will make a push to keep him, Stenlund will likely be able to get more money on the open market.

11. Riley Tufte (Colorado Avalanche)

2023-24 stats: 5 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS

5 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS Position: Left wing

Left wing Age: 26

26 Handedness: Left

Riley Tufte is a group-six unrestricted free agent, the same class that Dakota Joshua was in when the Canucks signed the breakout star. He’s a former first-round pick and has the size at 6-foot-6 to be an intimidating physical presence. While he hasn’t shown much of anything in the NHL, the contract would likely be cheaper than most names on this list.