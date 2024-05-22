Longtime Canucks VP lands new job with Seattle Kraken

Chris Brumwell is back in the NHL. The longtime Vancouver Canucks VP has landed a new job with the Seattle Kraken as senior vice president of broadcast and media relations.

Brumwell was let go by the Canucks two years ago, following a nine-year stint as vice president of communications and community partnerships. It was Brumwell’s second tour of duty with the club, as he also served as director of media relations from 1996 to 2005.

The PR guru left the Canucks in 2005 to become the director of communications and media relations for VANOC from 2005 to 2010, ahead of Vancouver hosting the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Brumwell is not the only former Canucks executive to join the Kraken, as Victor de Bonis is Seattle’s current president and alternate governor. A member of the Canucks’ front office for 23 years, including nine as COO from 2007 to 2016, de Bonis joined Seattle’s front office in 2018.

The Canucks went a year without replacing Brumwell before hiring Loring Phinney as their new vice president of communications and community back in September.