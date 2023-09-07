Canucks hire new VP of communications and community

The Vancouver Canucks have made a key addition off the ice.

The team announced Loring Phinney as their new vice president of communications and community today. It’s a similar role that Chris Brumwell held until June 2022 and was vacant for the past season.

Phinney will lead the communications and community engagement teams and reports to Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle.

“Loring will work collaboratively with the Senior Leadership Team to enhance how we communicate with our internal and external stakeholders while reinforcing the significant role we play as part of our broader community,” the Canucks announced in a media release.

Phinney was the VP of corporate marketing for Bell for nearly 15 years, from 2005 to 2020, where he led their national sports marketing, entertainment, and hospitality portfolios. He was also “central to the creation and marketing” of the Bell Let’s Talk mental health initiative.

A British Columbian for the past 30 years, according to the Canucks, Phinney worked for Cossette as the executive vice president for nine years before that. His last job, according to his LinkedIn page, was as the VP of marketing and communications with Yorkville University, which he departed in May.

Other jobs on Phinney’s resume include founder of House of Purpose (2020-2021), executive vice president of Optimum PR (1996-2005), BC press secretary to the ministers (1993-1994), and director of marketing for the Ottawa Rough Riders (1991-1993).

Phinney also has experience co-chairing the United Way of Lower Mainland Campaign Cabinet, serving as board director for Destination BC, and chairing the CHUM/CP24 Christmas Wish Foundation.