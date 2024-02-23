NewsSportsHockey

Canucks fans rally behind Kate Pettersen after she calls out sexist comments

Feb 23 2024, 8:52 pm
Vancouver Canucks/X | @KatePettersen_/X | @UncleKennyCui/X

Canucks fans are showing their love for rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen after she revealed the online hate she receives, including one hockey “fan” who told her to quit and try OnlyFans instead.

“This chick is terrible. Perhaps she should try #OnlyFans,” X user Uncle Kenny wrote under a video yesterday.

OnlyFans is a subscription service primarily used by sex workers. Pettersen’s fans were not at all impressed by the comment, and neither was Pettersen.

“…the Vancouver realtor who suggested that I’m terrible at my job and should try only fans? What kind of world do we live in that people feel it’s ok to bash strangers via a keyboard? Makes me sad… Very, very sad,” she wrote.

She also called out another hater who commented on her appearance.

“Y’all, social media is a scary place. 🙈 The same guy tweeting about swearing on TV being inappropriate for his kid watching sports thinks it’s ok to tweet awful things about my appearance and the way I do my job when he’s never met me or spoken to me in his life…?” Her X post reads in part.

Her posts have led a lot of fans to come to her defence.

“You know what’s way worse than the Canucks’ losing streak? The disgusting behavior
@KatePettersen_ is having to deal with. There are some truly reprehensible individuals out there,” X user Chris Conte wrote.

Many urged Pettersen to ignore the hate.

“Try not to let it bother you, you are doing a great job,” one person wrote.

Another person agreed, saying she’s doing a “fantastic job” and she should “stand strong and be united” against this troll.

One fan even apologized on behalf of real fans and thanked her for the great work.

Pettersen joined the Canucks organization in June after reporting with the Nashville Predators, where she hosted pre- and post-game reports and interviews. Her resume also includes working with the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Argonauts and at TSN and CBC/Radio-Canada.

It’s just the latest in the seemingly never-ending online hate that reporters — female reporters in particular — face, with many taking their frustrations to social media or live on-air to call out the inappropriate comments in recent years. Others have launched legal action against their harassers.

Pettersen wrote on Friday that she was grateful for the nice comments and that “good people definitely outnumber the mean ones!”

What do you think of these online trolls? Let us know in the comments.

