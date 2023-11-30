"No, I'm not pregnant": Canadian TV anchor calls out viewer email on air

A Calgary news anchor called out a viewer who sent a nasty email shaming her weight and fashion choices, and people are here for it.

Leslie Horton is an anchor with Global News and took the opportunity to share the hateful comments she received while on live TV and educate the audience.

“I’m just going to respond to an email that I just got saying, ‘Congratulations on your pregnancy, if you’re going to wear old bus driver pants, you have to expect emails like this.'”

Horton, visibly upset but calm, responded:

“No, I’m not pregnant, I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year, and this is what women of my age look like. So, if it’s offensive to you, that is unfortunate. Think about the emails you send.”

A clip of the video was shared to TikTok, amassing almost 27,000 views at the time this article was written. People in the comments were thrilled to see a “Calgary treasure” stand up for herself and put the viewer in their place.

Others resonated with the anchor’s experience of being called pregnant when they weren’t and shared their sympathies with Horton.

This isn’t the first time female journalists have been shamed for their appearance. At the start of the year, a BC news anchor was called out for wearing a sleeveless top.

One Australian male newscaster became a global sensation in 2014 after he decided to wear the same suit for a year to highlight how women are unfairly scrutinized for their on-air appearances.