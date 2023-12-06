"You go, girl!" Canadian TV anchor receives wave of support for response to body-shaming email

A Canadian news anchor is receiving a huge amount of public support for the way she handled a rude viewer email that shamed her weight and clothing choices.

Last week, Global News Calgary anchor Leslie Horton took a moment to address the rude viewer and educate folks about why they should never comment about how someone looks.

“I’m just going to respond to an email that I just got saying, ‘Congratulations on your pregnancy; if you’re going to wear old bus driver pants, you have to expect emails like this,'” she said on air.

“No, I’m not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year, and this is what women of my age look like. So, if it’s offensive to you, that is unfortunate. Think about the emails you send,” she continued.

The video was first posted on TikTok, and Global Calgary shared the interaction on its X account on Tuesday.

Global News Calgary traffic reporter @global_leslie responds to an email criticising her choice of clothes. #yyc pic.twitter.com/r9Od0hKbn0 — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) December 5, 2023

Since then, the video has been reposted and commented on hundreds of times, with words of support from Horton’s fellow media colleagues and viewers.

“You go, girl! Viewers can be so critical of women on TV. So ignorant and insensitive. I highly doubt they would have the guts to walk up to you in person and say something so offensive. (BTW — you always look great),” wrote BC-based media host Lynda Steele.

“Leslie is not only beautiful but also one of the most caring and wonderful people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Stop sending messages like this to anyone… if they’re on TV or not — it’s disgusting. Love you, Les ❤️,” stated CHEK News anchor Paul Haysom.

Leslie is not only beautiful – but also one of the most caring and wonderful people I've had to pleasure of working with. Stop sending messages like this to anyone…if they're on TV or not – it's disgusting. Love you, Les ❤️ https://t.co/JnmwirdBu2 — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) December 5, 2023

“Oh my, this woman is my hero. What a brilliant response to a disgusting, repulsive email – the kind far too many women on TV are subjected to. Amazing. Simply amazing. Well done you,” commented Canadian journalist Gary Mason.

“Leslie is an ace,” wrote Canadian comedian Brittlestar, also known as Stuart Reynolds.

“If you f*ck around with the great Leslie Horton @global_leslie, you will find out,” quipped BC radio host Drex.

“This is your reminder to BE KIND. Amazing work @global_leslie. You are such an inspiration, and we are so lucky to have you on the Global team,” said Global’s Quinn Ohler.

Others said they would wear “bus driver pants” to show solidarity with Horton.

"If that is offensive to you, that is unfortunate" QUEEEEEEN

I will wear "bus driver pants" tomorrow in solidarity, they look comfy. https://t.co/CVGUzBlvjI — Emily – 19 Forever 💙 (@JaysGirlEmily) December 6, 2023

This isn’t the first time a female journalist has been shamed for her appearance. At the start of the year, a BC news anchor was called out for wearing a sleeveless top.

One Australian male newscaster became a global sensation in 2014 after he decided to wear the same suit for a year to highlight how women are unfairly scrutinized for their on-air appearances.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith