To enter Vancouver Canucks games next season, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination could soon become a requirement.

Michael Doyle, who serves as the president of Business Operations Canucks Sports & Entertainment, issued a statement on Thursday addressing the topic.

“We are in continuous dialogue with the health authorities and are fully committed to the safety of our staff, players, season ticket members and fans as we prepare to welcome everyone back to Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre next month,” Doyle said in an email to Daily Hive.

Doyle was just brought in by the Canucks to serve in the role earlier in August.

The Canucks have not played a home game with fans since March 10, 2020, against the New York Islanders, and they are set to play their home opener on Tuesday, October 26 against the Minnesota Wild.

The team’s first preseason game at Rogers Arena is set for Sunday, October 3 against the Winnipeg Jets, with a game against Calgary in Abbotsford coming on Monday, September 27.

“While we have not made any final decisions, we are definitely exploring the possibility of requiring proof of [COVID-19] vaccination for entry into our venues,” Doyle added. “We expect to finalize our policies in the coming weeks and will communicate with our Season Ticket Members and fans as soon as we can.”

The Canucks’ statement comes on the heels of the Winnipeg Jets announcing yesterday that COVID-19 vaccination would be a requirement for those attending their games next season, which will be operating at full capacity. No word has been announced yet about how full Rogers Arena will be for upcoming hockey games and other events.