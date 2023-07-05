Tyler Myers' agent "blindsided" by Canucks-Sharks rumour

If Tyler Myers is heading to San Jose, it’s news to the Vancouver Canucks defenceman’s agent J.P. Barry.

During an appearance on Donnie and Dhali Wednesday morning, Barry told CHEK hosts Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal he was “blindsided” by the report.

“It’s hard for me when some of these rumours come up because everyone thinks that we’re somehow aware of them. A lot of these ones, especially when they don’t have any substance, you get blindsided with them and asked questions. I would have to call up both teams and ask ‘Is this true?’ There’s been so many. I’m not aware of anything with San Jose. I can’t react every time because I think that’s the 13th team in two years that’s been connected to him.”

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported last week that the Canucks had a “deal on the table” for Myers with the San Jose Sharks. Seravalli later revealed that the proposed trade was a one-for-one deal for winger Kevin Labanc.

Dhaliwal has reported that the Canucks are “definitely” trying to trade the 6-foot-8 defenceman.

Easier said than done. Myers is set to collect $6 million next season, with $5 million coming in the form of a September signing bonus.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin was asked about the report on July 1 and denied there was a deal on the table.

“If there was a deal out there on the table, why wouldn’t have a deal already been done?” Allvin told reporters. “I’ve made it clear that Tyler is part of our team going forward.”

Barry seemed a little less certain about his client’s future with the Canucks, noting that Myers would be a “really good trade asset” after his bonus is paid out.

“He loves it there but he knows, it’s his final year and he has to have a really strong year for his own future too,” said Barry. “He likes playing for this team, he liked the changes last year, he liked dealing with the coaches. I think he can have a really good year, he thinks he can. He immediately becomes a really good trade asset no matter what happens, if he’s not going to be re-signed. Depending on how the team’s doing, his contract is going to be mostly paid out through [a] signing bonus later this summer, then I think he’s playing on a million dollars.

“He’s going to be an interesting asset at the trade deadline next year no matter what if he’s not re-signed in Vancouver or depending on how the team’s doing.”

Myers does have some say in where he plays next season, as he has a modified no-trade clause in his contract. The 33-year-old can submit a 10-team no-trade list, according to CapFriendly, limiting the teams the Canucks can trade him to down to 21.

A Myers-Labanc swap is an interesting proposition. Both players have one year left on their contracts before they can become unrestricted free agents, and they’re owed similar money. But in terms of cap hit, Labanc’s AAV is nearly $1.3 million lower than Myers.

Labanc, 27, hasn’t been able to replicate his career-best year in 2018-19, when he scored 56 points (17-39-56) in 82 games. The 5-foot-11 forward scored just 33 points (15-18-33) in 72 games last season.

The Canucks are flush with wingers and thin on defence, so the deal might not make sense without another move made in conjunction. And as Barry notes, Myers could become an interesting trade chip after his bonus is paid. There’s never a shortage of teams looking to acquire big right-shot defencemen at the trade deadline.