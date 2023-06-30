The Canucks are trying to trade Tyler Myers right now: report

Can the Vancouver Canucks trade Tyler Myers?

It appears they’re trying to.

One day after Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that the Canucks had a “deal on the table” with the San Jose Sharks for the 6-foot-8 defenceman, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal confirmed today that the team is trying to move him.

“I’ve talked to some people around that definitely the Canucks are trying to move him,” Dhaliwal said on this morning’s edition of Donnie and Dhali. “I’ve just been told by numerous people this morning that if they can move Myers in the next 24 hours, they certainly will try and do it.”

"Please tell me Rick, are the #Canucks actually going after Ryan O'Reilly?.." @DonTaylor5 and @DhaliwalSports chat about Ryan O'Reilly, J.T. Compher and noise around a possible Tyler Myers move. pic.twitter.com/tcOZhwldev — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 30, 2023

The Canucks would surely love to shed Myers’ salary before free agency opens at 9 am PT tomorrow, but that may prove to be a difficult task. Myers is still owed $6 million, which is well above market value for the 33-year-old, though there’s just one year left on his contract.

Myers also has a modified no-trade clause, so he has some control over the situation. He can submit a 10-team “no-trade list,” which would give Canucks management 21 teams left to move him to.

Myers’ value should rise after September 1, after he’s paid out a $5 million bonus. Following that date, an acquiring team would need to pay him just $1 million next season, although he would still count the full $6 million against the cap.

That could make Myers attractive to a budget-conscience rebuilding team. The veteran blueliner could mentor young players, while actually saving money for a team aiming for the cap floor.

Only Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Elias Pettersson logged more minutes for the Canucks than Myers did last season. The minute-munching D-man averaged 20:54 of ice time, including a team-high 2:12 while shorthanded.

The Canucks have over $12 million in projected cap space, if Tanner Pearson and Tucker Poolman remain on long-term injury reserve, according to CapFriendly.com.

They’re in the market for a third-line centre and they have a lot of work to do on defence. The Canucks currently have just three defencemen under contract that were NHL regulars last season: Myers, Hughes, and Filip Hronek. The team chose not to qualify Ethan Bear earlier today, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Vancouver reportedly has interest in Carson Soucy and Ian Cole, who are both pending unrestricted free agents. We’ll see if they sign them.