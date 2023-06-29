Canucks have "deal on the table" for a Tyler Myers trade: report

Maybe Tyler Myers can be traded after all. The Vancouver Canucks have had a “trade on the table” for weeks, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The NHL insider said during an interview on Sportsnet 650 this morning that he believes the potential deal is with the San Jose Sharks.

“I believe the Canucks have had a deal on the table for Tyler Myers for [multiple weeks] now,” Seravalli told Sportsnet 650 morning show hosts Mike Halford and Jason Brough.

“I don’t know what the hold up is. I don’t know if it’ll get done given how long it’s lingered out there. But I believe the Canucks, and I believe it’s the San Jose Sharks, have talked about Tyler Myers. And I don’t know where that’s going, but something to keep an eye on. I think a lot of people were assuming that because that bonus is due that it is impossible to make a trade. I’m not sure that’s the case.”

The 33-year-old Canucks defenceman is entering the final year of a contract paying him $6 million. That’s obviously well above his market value, though he’ll be paid $5 million of his remaining salary as a signing bonus on September 1. Any team acquiring the 6-foot-8 blueliner after that date would need to pay Myers just $1 million, though he would still count $6 million against the cap.

The rebuilding Sharks have cap space and would likely value a veteran leader like Myers, who could mentor their young players. Myers is one of just three defencemen under contract to the Canucks that played in the NHL regularly last season, following the Oliver Ekman-Larsson buyout.

Myers received 20:54 of average ice time last season, scoring 17 points (1-16-17) in 78 games.

The Canucks are expected to be busy when free agency opens on Saturday. Seattle Kraken defenceman Carson Soucy will be available and CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal reported last week that the Canucks “really like” the 6-foot-5 blueliner. Seravalli indicated much the same this morning, saying he thinks there’s “real interest” in him.