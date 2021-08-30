Canucks' Tyler Motte announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

Tyler Motte is getting married.

The 26-year-old Vancouver Canucks winger announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Adriana Hassan on Instagram today.

“Right knee down. Left side heavy,” Motte said simply in the accompanying Instagram post.

Motte popped the question in Ann Arbor, which is where the pair of University of Michigan alums went to school. A native of St. Clair, Michigan, Motte starred for the Wolverines for three seasons before entering the NHL.

Motte is the second Canucks player to get engaged this month, as San Diego native Thatcher Demko asked Lexie Shaw to be his wife on a beach back home.

After splitting the first 64 games of his career in Chicago and Columbus, Motte has found a home in Vancouver since he was dealt to the Canucks for Thomas Vanek at the 2018 trade deadline.

Motte has become a fan favourite in Vancouver, beloved for his tireless work ethic, and his promotion of mental health off the ice.

And through it all, he’s had Adriana by his side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Motte (@tmotte_14)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Motte (@tmotte_14)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Motte (@tmotte_14)