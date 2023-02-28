Pierre Engvall will be the latest player departing from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On Tuesday, the Leafs forward was traded to the New York Islanders for a 2024 third-round pick, per TSN’s Chris Johnston.

The #leafs acquired a 2024 third-rounder from #NYI for Pierre Engvall. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 28, 2023

Engvall has 12 goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Maple Leafs this season, and was on a one-year deal with Toronto signed last summer, worth $2.25 million.

Engvall had 42 goals and 41 assists in 226 games for the Maple Leafs in his career.

The move comes less than an hour after the team had shipped defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick, and just moments after the Leafs had reportedly acquired Luke Schenn from Vancouver.