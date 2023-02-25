Canucks acquire Vitali Kravtsov in trade with Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers.

Kravtsov, 23, has six points (three goals, three assists) in 28 games for the Rangers. He was originally selected in the first round (No. 9) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

“We are excited to add Vitali’s combination of size and skill to our group,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “He is a smart player and a former first-round pick with a good set of skills. We look forward to welcoming him to Vancouver to continue developing his game with our coaching staff.”

Kravstov, a 6’3″, 186-pound right wing, has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 48 career NHL games.

He also played parts of six seasons with Traktor Chelyabinsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 19 regular-season games and 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 15 playoff games with the club last season.

In exchange, the Canucks give up forward William Lockwood and a seventh round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Lockwood, 24, had one assist and a -7 rating in 13 games with the Canucks this season, and 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 26 games with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League.

He was originally selected by the Canucks in the third round (No. 64) of the 2016 draft.