Canucks and Penguins had recent trade talks about J.T. Miller: report

There is at least one team interested in trading for J.T. Miller, according to a report out of Pittsburgh today.

The Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins were “recently engaged in trade discussions,” according to two league sources, per an article written by Matt Vensel in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Talks reached an impasse, according to Vensel, but could be revisited before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Shayna Goldman, an NHL reporter for The Athletic based out of New York, reported over the weekend that Miller could be traded this week — prior to the 29-year-old being scratched Monday in Dallas. It was later revealed that Miller had an injury, with his agent telling CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal that he might be out “a week or so.” Soon after, the Canucks said Miller was out “week to week” with a “lower-body injury.”

Goldman offered up another report today, saying the Canucks have at least one “sizeable deal in the works,” but that they’re waiting until closer to Friday’s deadline due to cap management and cap space brokering.

Is it Miller?

Miller is just six months removed from signing a seven-year, $56 million contract extension. Much has changed since then, though.

The Canucks entered the season with the delusional idea that they would be a playoff team in 2023. Reality has since set in, so they may have a different view on Miller, who turns 30 next month.

Miller isn’t likely to score 99 points this season like he did in 2021-22, but he does have 54 points in 59 games.

If there’s a team that Miller could fit with, it might be Pittsburgh. The Pens are currently holding onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and are trying to take another run at the Stanley Cup before Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin retire.

Miller’s hometown of East Palestine, Ohio is a one-hour drive to Pittsburgh.

While Miller has been criticized for his fiery personality, if there’s a management group that may value it, I would suggest it’s Pittsburgh’s management team of Brian Burke and Ron Hextall.

With Pittsburgh, Miller could play the wing where he’s better suited, and slide into the middle when needed. He would also help Pittsburgh on the man advantage, given he is tied for 19th in the NHL in power-play points.

Miller is on a bargain contract this season, carrying just a $5.25 million cap hit. That cap hit rises to $8 million this summer when his new contract kicks in though.

His no-movement clause also kicks in this summer, so this week may be Vancouver’s last good chance at trading him — if they want to.

Should the Canucks trade Miller, they’re looking for an “NHL-ready younger centre” to take his spot in the lineup, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.