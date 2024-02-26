A Vancouver firefighter and his family are waiting for medical clearance to fly home after he lost his leg to a rare but serious bacterial infection while travelling in Hong Kong.

Assistant Chief Christopher Won contracted necrotizing fasciitis earlier this month, and is still recovering after a harrowing set of surgeries at a Hong Kong hospital ended in an above-the-knee leg amputation.

“Those hours were the longest I’ve ever endured,” his partner Marie Hui told Daily Hive. “They did everything they could to keep him alive.”

The couple and their two children, ages three and five, left for a family trip to Hong Kong and Singapore right after Hui sang the anthem at the Vancouver Canucks’ Lunar New Year game. They were visiting Hui’s brother and reuniting with friends, hoping to give their kids a memorable New Year experience.

But on February 13, as they prepared to board their flight back to Hong Kong from Singapore, Won began feeling ill. It started with a fever and pain in his leg, and by the time they landed Hui said he was “hobbling” while retrieving their luggage.

They went to a clinic in Hong Kong as soon as Hui’s brother arrived home to watch the kids, and after several hours of waiting they learned he would need to transfer to a hospital. It was a busy night, with Lunar New Year festivities in full swing. Ambulances were in short supply, but they eventually made it. The next morning when tests came back, medical professionals realized Won was suffering from necrotizing fasciitis.

“It’s also known as ‘flesh-eating disease,’ and it’s something you only really hear about in movies,” Hui said. “I’d never really been exposed to this bacterial infection, ever. I’ve never heard of anybody else having it.”

The US CDC says anyone can contract necrotizing fasciitis through a cut, scrape, burn, or insect bite. Once the pathogen enters the body, symptoms develop quickly and can be confusing. Diagnosis can be difficult, and prompt treatment is key.

Healthcare staff told Hui a quarter of infected patients don’t survive. She’s grateful her husband made it through the infection with his life.

The family is staying in Hong Kong until Won receives clearance to fly home. It could take weeks to months for his amputation wound to heal enough for him to get on a plane. In the meantime, Hui’s parents have flown in, and they’re staying at her brother’s place while messages of support from friends and loved ones at home pour in.

“Thankfully [my brother and his wife] have some room for us, which, you know, in Hong Kong is hard to come by,” she said.

A friend has started a GoFundMe to help them with expenses during the recovery, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry has issued a statement supporting the family.

“Christopher is one of the strongest, most resilient, and committed people we know. We know he will overcome any obstacles he will have,” Fry said.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim sent the couple flowers as well.

“It feels really, really good,” Hui said of the support. “Even though we’re halfway across the world. You know, home is Vancouver. It’s just a nice feeling of being lifted and supported.”

She describes her partner as someone who’s strong and won’t ever back away from a challenge. The family will have to navigate a new normal as he gets used to life as an amputee, but Hui doesn’t doubt for a minute he’ll be able to bounce back.

“Having an experience like this can really shape a person, and I’m hoping he can be an inspiration to those that are going through similar situations.”