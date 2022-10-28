“Canucks drink free”: Vancouver strip club keeps its promise

Drinks are on The Penthouse for the Vancouver Canucks.

The local nightclub is offering to foot the bill for members of the Vancouver club after the Canucks finally logged their first win of the season, a 5-4 edging of the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, and Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Conor Garland each had two points (one goal, one assist) for the Canucks, who had opened the season with a troubling 0-5-2 record.

“Canucks drink free (bottom’s up),” their marquee reads.

It’s Miller time pic.twitter.com/LxQIuYoqaA — Penthouse Night Club (@ThePenthouse604) October 28, 2022

The sign is a follow-up on their initial offer promising to cover the tab in the event of a win, stipulating on Twitter that there is an expiration date on the overture.

“Canucks drink free (after you win 1),” it read three days ago.

Offer expires on Thursday April 13th 2023 pic.twitter.com/2LuMEjytj6 — Penthouse Night Club (@ThePenthouse604) October 25, 2022

The seven-game losing streak was the team’s worst season-opening start in franchise history.

“I mean, it’s nice to get it out of the way,” Pettersson said postgame. “I mean, obviously it took way longer than we hoped for, but it is what it is. We’re happy about today, and we just got to reset for tomorrow.”

The Penthouse Night Club was “established in 1947 by brothers Joe, Ross, Mickey and Jimmy Filippone. Subject of BC bestselling book Liquor, Lust & the Law,” its Twitter bio reads.

The adult entertainment establishment is known for bringing humour to the streets via some of their sign quips.