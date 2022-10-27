And with his extension available for signing as early as this coming summer, there’s no sign that Petey will be comforted in this regard.

There are reasons and excuses on the ready for the Canucks. Injuries have played a role here. But they aren’t the reason. The Canucks fell short last year when the best players were resoundingly health until the final month of the season when it had already become clear they just weren’t going to make it.

Miller, Pettersson and Hughes combined to miss just 10 games, and Thatcher Demko was still able to get into 64. The only significant injuries a season ago were to Boeser and Horvat, but both still got to the 70 game mark.

This season is much of the same. And while the quantity of depth players injured is notable, it’s only late this week that Hughes and Boeser’s absence has reared its head.

With rare exception, this is just the Canucks. And Elias Pettersson may not be entirely pleased about it. If he’s able to push through the losing and be as good as he’s been, it will say a lot about his commitment to the game and to his team, but also may show him the gap between his commitment, and the organization’s.

Dreams of the playoffs may almost be off the table, but winning enough games to keep Pettersson happy may be as big a goal as that.