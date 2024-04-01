Canucks' Tocchet gives encouraging update on Demko's return

With just eight games left until the playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks are still without starting goalie Thatcher Demko.

The Vezina Trophy candidate left a game in early March against the Winnipeg Jets due to injury and has not played since.

Head coach Rick Tocchet gave an update on the goalie’s recovery timeline today and offered up some good news.

“Whether he’s on time or ahead of schedule, he’s doing really well right now,” said Tocchet after practice today. “What we’re doing with him, he’s excited. Thatcher’s excited [about] what’s going on.”

While he’s still going to be out for a few more games, the team is confident that Demko will return well before the playoffs begin.

“I can’t give an exact date or exact game but he’s going to get some games before the season ends, so that’s a positive,” continued Tocchet.

It was also revealed that the goalie has been doing some exercises as he prepares for his return.

“He’s done a couple of things but he hasn’t with his pads on,” explained the head coach when asked if the goalie has been skating.

The Canucks were on the ice for a quick practice today before heading south for a road trip that features games against the Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings.

Brock Boeser participated at the start of practice but left a few minutes into the session.

“Brock was more of a maintenance [day]. He hasn’t taken a practice off and there’s nothing really major wrong with him I felt that he should get off the ice and just be ready for tomorrow,” said Tocchet after today’s on-ice session. “He wanted to stay and practice but I think he needed a day off.”

The Canucks play their next game tomorrow night against the Golden Knights in what could be a first-round playoff matchup.