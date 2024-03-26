Vegas might actually be the best realistic playoff opponent for Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are about to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They are likely to face one of three teams in the first round: the Los Angeles Kings, the Nashville Predators, or the Vegas Golden Knights.

While most of the hockey world views the Predators as the ugly duckling in the Western Conference, the best first-round matchup for the Canucks may actually be the Golden Knights.

The Predators are the NHL’s hottest team and rank first in points percentage since All-Star Weekend with an 16-2-2 record. They are averaging 3.9 goals-per-game, second-best in the NHL, and are allowing just 2.3 goals against — making them the league’s third-best — during that time frame.

The Nashvhille Predators have completely flipped the script on their season 📈 Hottest team in the league 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SCNQfwUPp8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 26, 2024

The Central Division team has impressive wins against the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, and Winnipeg Jets during this hot streak. People are starting to notice the Predators’ strong play.

“If I’m a team in the west, I do not want to see the Nashville Predators,” said former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban on social media.

Not only have they been the league’s best team for more than a month now, but the Predators also feature one of the league’s best goalies in Juuse Saros. He can steal a game, and perhaps even a series, at any time.

The Predators are showing all the signs of a team peaking just as the season ends. With them out of the picture as an ideal opponent, there are just two teams left: the Kings and the Golden Knights.

Last night’s 3-2 loss to the Kings was just another example for the Canucks of how they struggle against the team’s strict defensive system.

The Kings are tied with the Predators with only 2.3 goals allowed per game since the All-Star Game. They have taken five of six points in games against the Canucks this year, with only one more meeting left.

This leaves the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, who may not be as scary as you think once you look into the numbers.

The Golden Knights rank 21st in the NHL in points percentage since the All-Star Game. They have a 10-10-1 record over that time, including a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Canucks.

That marks a quarter of the season where they haven’t even been playoff-caliber. Meanwhile, the Predators rank first in points percentage, and the Kings rank eighth during that same time frame.

If we extend the sample size to include all of 2024, the Golden Knights are 19th in points percentage. They have a 17-15-2 record during that time, which is far from elite.

Starting goalie and last year’s playoff darling Adin Hill is currently injured. It’s the second injury the goaltender has suffered this season, and he struggled to return to form after suffering that first ailment. He is not travelling with the team on their upcoming road trip.

Patera called up as Adin Hill does not travel for start of four-game trip through STL, NASH, WIN & MIN https://t.co/38PSxLttH1 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 24, 2024

The Golden Knights also have impact players like Tomas Hertl and Mark Stone on long-term injury reserve. While they’re expected to return for the playoffs, there’s no guarantee that the transition back into the lineup will be smooth.

There are no easy outs this year in the Western Conference playoff picture. However, the Golden Knights are showing more cracks than other teams.

If the season ended today, the Canucks would draw the defending Stanley Cup champions. While some may curse their dreadful luck, it could actually be the easiest path forward.