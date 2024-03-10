Demko injured? Canucks goalie leaves ice partway through game

Thatcher Demko walks down the tunnel to the Canucks dressing room as Casey DeSmith looks on (Sportsnet)

Is Thatcher Demko injured? The Vancouver Canucks goalie had a shutout going into the second period against the Winnipeg Jets when he abruptly left the game.

Casey DeSmith replaced Demko 6:40 into the second period, after a TV timeout.

The Canucks have not provided an update on Demko’s status, other than to say he will not return to the game.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko will not return to tonight’s game. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 10, 2024

If Demko was hurt during the game, it wasn’t apparent when or how it happened.

Demko could have aggravated something on this save off Vladislav Namestnikov, which occurred minutes before he left the game.

Was this where Demko got hurt? pic.twitter.com/qmlTEN6Vs7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 10, 2024

Of course there are other non-injury possibilities, though an equipment issue seems unlikely given the amount of time he missed. Whatever it is, the Canucks will be hoping that it doesn’t keep Demko out long. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in just over six weeks.

Demko has been sensational this season with a .916 save percentage and a 33-13-2 record heading into tonight’s game. It has him in the running for the Vezina Trophy.