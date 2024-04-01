Canucks bring prospect to AHL after junior season ends

The Abbotsford Canucks are getting more reinforcements on the blue line.

The Canucks organization announced yesterday that prospect Sawyer Mynio has been assigned to the AHL club.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Sawyer Mynio has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) from Seattle (WHL). — X – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 1, 2024

The move means the 18-year-old defenceman will get to experience the atmosphere of professional hockey and practice with the team in Abbotsford.

Mynio was selected by the Canucks in the third round of the 2023 NHL draft.

The 6-foot-1 player just finished his season with the Seattle Thunderbirds. He ended the year with 53 points in 63 games and flashed some strong potential in his first year post-draft.

While usually recognized for his defensive play, Mynio’s solid scoring numbers this season suggest he could be a two-dimensional player who contributes on both ends of the ice.

The Canucks signed the WHL defenceman to a three-year entry-level contract prior to the season starting.

Mynio wore No. 43 with the Thunderbirds but is listed as No. 45 in Abbotsford on the Canucks official website.

Abbotsford has gotten an influx of new talent over recent weeks as prospects finish playing in their domestic leagues around the globe. Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Elias Pettersson (the defenceman), two of the organization’s best prospects, have already played their first game for the AHL team.

All of these new faces mean that there’s a lot of new talent in Abbotsford. With the regular season coming to a close, it’s a good chance for the team’s prospects to get some professional experience.

The Abbotsford Canucks are currently in a playoff position as they get closer to the conclusion of their regular season on April 20.