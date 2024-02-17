Canucks coach Tocchet provides injury update for two players

The Vancouver Canucks have a few impact players sidelined due to injury.

Both Carson Soucy and Dakota Joshua missed last game. Head coach Rick Tocchet provided an update on their progress after practice today. He started with Joshua, who hurt his hand in a fight last week.

“It’s a week-to-week thing,” the head coach said today. “I don’t know whether it’s a week or two. It’s week-to-week. That’s unfortunate but he can use this positively. We will get him skating and stuff like that.”

It won’t be easy for the Canucks to replace the impact of the power forward. The head coach recognizes that fact, especially when it comes to the penalty kill.

“Dakota’s probably one of our best penalty-killers, obviously a heavy body,” said Tocchet. “Probably our best wall guy, when you’re losing that, you have to do it by committee.”

Joshua is having a career-best season with 26 points through 53 games. Tocchet did mention that the team will likely call up a forward during Joshua’s absence and once again mentioned Arshdeep Bains’ name, something he did yesterday as well.

An update was also provided on defenceman Carson Soucy who has not played since January 20 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“He’s still week-to-week but obviously he’s getting there,” said Tocchet before explaining the defenceman’s program. “He’s been taking advantage, obviously that’s the one thing when you’re injured, we’ve got a program for him so he can come back an even better skater. It’s unfortunate but if you take the positive out of it when it’s upper body at least you can skate.”

When in the lineup, Soucy has been a strong shutdown player. However, he’s suffered a pair of major injuries this season and was recently placed on the injured reserve list.