Canucks will lose NCAA prospect to free agency: report

The Vancouver Canucks prospect pool is going to take a hit.

Jacob Truscott will become a free agent this summer and will be free to join the NHL organization of his wishes according to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on this morning’s edition of the Halford & Brough show.

“Truscott will become a free agent this summer,” said Dhaliwal on the radio show. “He is in his last year of playing at Michigan this year.”

Dhaliwal mentioned that the presence of other left-handed defencemen in the pipeline, such as Elias Pettersson, had edged Truscott out of the picture. He also said that Patrik Allvin went to Michigan to watch and evaluate the left-shot defenceman recently.

The Canucks also signed two NCAA defencemen in Akito Hirose and Cole McWard last season. Both have made their NHL debut and are currently playing professional hockey in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Truscott is the Michigan captain and has helped lead them to a top-20 ranking nationwide. This is his fourth season playing in the storied program.

He has 13 points and 37 penalty minutes in 28 games this season. While his raw numbers are nothing amazing, Truscott is seen as a steady defensive player who is responsible in his own end.

The Canucks originally drafted Truscott in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL draft. They did not have a selection in the first two rounds and traded their first selection Joni Jurmo to acquire Elias Lindholm.

The draft class is not looking like it will yield much in terms of NHL production.

Truscott did play on the 2022 USA World Juniors team. However, they were eliminated early in the tournament as they lost to Czechia in the quarter-finals.