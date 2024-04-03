"Really proud": Canucks' Tocchet and Garland have strong bond

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet and winger Conor Garland go way back.

The two were both members of the Arizona Coyotes organization before reuniting in Vancouver. The time spent together has resulted in a close bond.

“You know what I’m really proud about Gars; we have a great relationship. As much as I coach him and he knows the way I am, he’s a friend of mine too,” Tocchet said on a new episode of the PHNX Coyotes Podcast. “Start of the year, a lot of trade rumours. He never asked to be traded, the rumours of trying to get rid of him and his salary, he went through some stuff early, personal stuff, and I’ve got to tell you from that month [of] October to where he is now, he’s been one of our most consistent players.”

Garland’s name was in the rumour mill to begin the year as there was speculation that the Canucks wanted to move his near $5 million salary cap hit. It was even reported that the player’s agent was granted permission to seek a trade.

With just a few games left in the season, he has 39 points in 75 games, numbers that underrepresent his true impact.

“Really proud of what he’s overcome at the start of the year,” continued Tocchet.

The Canucks should be happy that no trade went through, as the winger has been one of their best players. At five-on-five, he has the best Corsi ratio of any forward on the team, the best-expected goals share of any Canuck, and the best shot share numbers.

“He’s played great for me. I have to admit, the times in Arizona and here in Vancouver, he’s played very well for me. His five-on-five play, he’s a top echelon player,” explained Tocchet.

The 5-foot-10 winger has played in many different roles for the Canucks this season. He was a key component of one of the NHL’s best lines but also has played alongside stars like J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.

“He knows his role, before when I was here, he’s [at] 13 minutes. Now he’s playing 15-16 minutes. Him and Dakota Joshua and Teddy Blueger early on were probably the best third line in hockey,” commented the head coach.

“Unfortunately, Dakota got hurt, and now he’s back; those two guys put them back in the lineup; they were probably our best two forwards last night,” continued Tocchet, referencing the recent game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Garland has developed into a key part of this team, and if the Canucks are going to make a deep playoff run, he’s going to be a big factor. If there’s anyone who knows how to get the most from him, it’s the team’s current head coach.